Shaheed Path-Airport flyover in Lucknow complete, likely to open for traffic on Makar Sankranti

Published on Jan 05, 2023 06:57 PM IST

The flyover will help the residents of Gomti Nagar, Indira Nagar, Chinhat, and other colonies in the Trans-Gomti area reach the airport faster.

Rajnath Singh, chief minister Yogi Adityanath and PWD minister Jitin Prasad are likely to attend the inauguration event. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW The construction of the crucial flyover connecting Lucknow’s Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport with Shaheed Path has been completed and it is likely to be dedicated to residents on Makar Sankranti (January 14).

The flyover will help the residents of Gomti Nagar, Indira Nagar, Chinhat, and other colonies in the Trans-Gomti area reach the airport faster. It will also facilitate VVIP movement without holding the traffic.

The development also assumes significance as it comes ahead of the Global Investors’ Summit (GIS), scheduled in February. Guests, investors, business tycoons, and corporate officials arriving to participate in the GIS will use this flyover to reach their respective destinations without facing traffic snarls at Avadh rotary or Kanpur road.

Diwakar Tripathi, a representative of Union defence minister Rajnath Singh, also told HT about the possibility of the flyover being dedicated to Lucknow residents between January 13-15. Rajnath Singh, chief minister Yogi Adityanath and PWD minister Jitin Prasad are likely to attend the inauguration event. Tripathi added that the flyover would reduce the traffic load on Shaheed Path, PGI Road, and Kanpur road.

