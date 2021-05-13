Shallow graves on Ganga bank in UP, villagers say burials spiked recently

Hundreds of bodies were buried in shallow graves along the banks of the Ganga in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district in the last three weeks, said local villagers on Wednesday, expressing fear that rising tide can inundate the site and wash the corpses downstream.

Over the past week, scores of dead bodies have been fished out of the Ganga in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur and Ballia districts, and Bihar’s Buxar district. Local administration suspect the bodies could belong to Covid patients but testing is difficult because the corpses are decomposed.

In Baksar village of rural Unnao, local residents said the bodies belonged to young and unmarried people, who aren’t cremated according to Hindu traditions, but added that the number of burials spiked in recent weeks. The graves are about three foot deep, they added.

“At present, 10 to 12 bodies are being cremated at the ghat everyday. Earlier, one or two bodies used to be brought here. The number rose during panchayat elections. I helped with cremation of 20 to 25 bodies in a day. I never saw such a large number of bodies,” said Babloo Panda, who performs last rites.

“Those who are not in a position to pay for the cremation at the ghat, bury their young ones along the river bank,” he added. The four-phase panchayat polls, between April 16 and 29, has been blamed by the Allahabad high court and health experts, for accelerating the Covid-19 pandemic in the hinterlands.

When asked about the large-scale burials, sub-divisional magistrate of Bighapur, Daya Prakash Pandey, said he was unaware about it. “We will look into the matter,” he added. District magistrate Ravindra Kumar was not available despite repeated attempts.

There was no confirmation if any of the bodies belonged to Covid patients. The nearest RT-PCR Covid testing facility is 50 km away and the nearest healthcare centre 30km away.

“Every day, 100 to 150 bodies were being buried. But the number has gone down in the past few days,” said Ram Badan, representative of Baksar gram pradhan Ram Prasad Chaurasia. “The administration must step in immediately for proper burial of bodies,” he added.

Other villagers said even elderly people were buried near the river because the lone cremation site was overwhelmed with deaths. “Priests at the cremation ghat in the village refused to perform last rites as they were not prepared to deal with huge influx of bodies,” said Shiv Kumar, a villager.

Some feared the bodies would be swept away when the water level rises. “This is bound to happen whenever water is released upstream or the river swells in monsoon,” said Ramendra, a villager.

Baksar has a cremation site that is currently serving villages even 60km away, said locals. “Because of these bodies, outbreak of other infections is feared. We dread going through the Ganga bridge in the village because of foul smell,” said Shiv Govind, a villager.

Unnao has reported 12,512 infections and 170 deaths until Wednesday.