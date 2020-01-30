e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / ‘Shame on us’: Bengal guv on cop reading newspaper at Martyr day event

‘Shame on us’: Bengal guv on cop reading newspaper at Martyr day event

The incident took place at Gandhi Ghat in Barrackpore where Dhankhar, power minister Sobhondeb Chattopadhyay and senior bureaucrats took part in a government programme to pay homage to Gandhi on his death anniversary.

india Updated: Jan 30, 2020 16:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar interacts with the media at Governor's House in Kolkata.
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar interacts with the media at Governor's House in Kolkata.(PTI)
         

In yet another run-in with the state government, the Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday complained that the law and order situation in the state has completely collapsed after he witnessed a police officer reading a newspaper at Martyrs’ day event.

The incident took place at Gandhi Ghat in Barrackpore where Dhankhar, power minister Sobhondeb Chattopadhyay and senior bureaucrats took part in a government programme to pay homage to Gandhi on his death anniversary.

“How can it happen on a day like this? Shame on us. Senior police officers behaving like this in presence of the constitutional head. He was casually reading a newspaper. Can a police officer behave like this? This is a total breakdown of law and order. Send me a list of all people. I do not open a file to close it,” Dhankhar told Manoj Verma, commissioner of Barrackpore police district, in the presence of guests and the media.

Verma refused to comment on the incident.

“This is total collapse of law and order. Total lawlessness. It is worrisome... Where was the Kolkata Police when the governor was stopped at Calcutta University convocation,” said Dhankhar referring to Tuesday’s student agitation because of which he had to return without attending the convocation.

The ruling Trinamool Congress, however, sided with the students who demonstrated against Dhankhar on Tuesday, saying even Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose had led protests against a British professor during his student days.

“He is saying all these things because he is looking for publicity. He is acting below the dignity of his position,” said minster state minister Chattopadhyay.

The Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) reacted by saying that the governor should seek the Centre’s intervention.

“The governor has talked about the lawlessness. He should also inform the Centre and seek its intervention,” said Bengal BJP state unit general secretary Sayantan Basu.

tags
top news
‘Game over’: Jamia attacker went live on Facebook before pulling out a pistol
‘Game over’: Jamia attacker went live on Facebook before pulling out a pistol
Health ministry confirms India’s first case of coronavirus in Kerala
Health ministry confirms India’s first case of coronavirus in Kerala
‘Mockery of justice’: Govt opposes 4 rape convicts’ plea to stop their execution
‘Mockery of justice’: Govt opposes 4 rape convicts’ plea to stop their execution
‘Am I a terrorist’: Arvind Kejriwal’s rebuttal to BJP is his fresh attack
‘Am I a terrorist’: Arvind Kejriwal’s rebuttal to BJP is his fresh attack
‘Lost years of my life’: 3 Super Overs, 3 NZ losses & same commentator
‘Lost years of my life’: 3 Super Overs, 3 NZ losses & same commentator
Charge car on the go: EESL, BHEL take first step towards ‘electrifying’ highways
Charge car on the go: EESL, BHEL take first step towards ‘electrifying’ highways
‘Little confusion’: Rohit explains why India opted for Bumrah in Super Over
‘Little confusion’: Rohit explains why India opted for Bumrah in Super Over
Mahatma Gandhi death anniversary: President, PM Modi & others pay tribute
Mahatma Gandhi death anniversary: President, PM Modi & others pay tribute
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeShaheen Bagh protestersCoronavirusMaidaan postersSamsung Galaxy Tab S6 5GPriyanka ChopraAustralian Open 2020 LIVEMartyrs Day 2020Martyrs Day Quotes

don't miss

latest news

india news