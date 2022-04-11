Sharad Pawar's attack on BJP over 'The Kashmir Files': 'Unfortunate that...'

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday criticised the leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for endorsing Vivek Agnihotri-directed 'The Kashmir Files,' a film based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits about three decades ago from the valley. "A movie (The Kashmir Files) showed atrocities on Hindus. It depicted that majority always attacks the minority and when that majority is Muslim, the Hindu community gets insecure," Pawar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"It is unfortunate that people in power promoted this movie," he added. 'The Kashmir Files', released on March 11, features acftors like Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar and Mithun Chakraborty in pivotal roles.

While the film was praised by many, who said it makes a compelling case for Kashmiris, several others described the film as propaganda and said it aims to stoke the "deep-seated anger" of Pandits in the valley.

Many BJP leaders, including union ministers, endorsed the movie. Several BJP-ruled states including Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat and Goa also made the film tax-free, which led to a large section of the audience going to the theatre to watch the film.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke about 'The Kashmir Files', and slammed the critics in response to the negative reviews. “Those people who claim to be flag bearers of freedom of speech, are furious for the past 5-6 days. Instead of praising the film based on facts, they are out to discredit Kashmir Files,” he said days after the movie's release.

“My issue is not the film, but the need to bring out the truth in national interests. Those who disagree with this film can make their own on the basis of their perception,” the Prime Minister also said, adding that some critics are upset that the truth that was deliberately hidden is now coming out in the open.

He also met Vivek Agnihotri in Delhi.

The film also triggered a political slugfest with Congress' Kerala unit posting a tweet blaming the BJP for the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus. However, the tweet was later deleted with the Congress assuring to look into the matter.

In Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal's remarks drew the BJP's ire and protests broke outside his home.