Sharad Pawar explains why no new role for Ajit; ‘Already has responsibility as LoP'

On not giving any new responsibility to nephew Ajit Pawar in the reshuffle inside the party ranks, Sharad Pawar on Saturday said Ajit Pawar already had the responsibility as the Leader of Opposition of the Maharashtra Assembly. Promoting daughter Supriya Sule and Rajya Sabha MP Praful Patel to the ranks of working presidents of the party -- a designation that the party never had -- was a well-thought-out decision by the seniors of the party, Sharad Pawar said.

The statement came hours after Sharad Pawar made the big announcement passing the baton of the party leadership to the next generation leaders. But his nephew Ajit Pawar did not feature in this division of responsibility where Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule will look after Maharashtra, Haryana, Punjab and issues related to women, youth and students and the Lok Sabha and Praful Patel will take care of Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Goa and the Rajya Sabha.

While the power division is being seen as sidelining Ajit Pawar who in 2019 joined hands with the BJP, Sharad Pawar said Ajit Pawar already has the responsibility as the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly. On being asked whether Ajit Pawar was happy with the decision, Sharad Pawar said Ajit was one of the decision-makers.

When the new roles for Supriya Sule and Praful Patel were announced, Ajit Pawar was present at the stage. With his head down, he was seen fiddling with a bottle and then he clapped. On Twitter, he congratulated Supriya Sule and Praful Patel and all those who got new responsibilities in the sudden reshuffle -- months after the party tided over the crisis when Sharad Pawar announced his resignation from the president post. He later withdrew the decision, but Saturday’s announcement makes it clear that he was confident about his decision to put next-generation leaders at the forefront of the party affairs.

