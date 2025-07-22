'One cannot deny…': Sharad Pawar's birthday praise for Devendra Fadnavis

In a rare show of appreciation for his political opponent, veteran Maharashtra politician Sharad Pawar praised BJP leader and chief minister Devendra Fadnavis for his relentless work ethic and political journey. In his article, Sharad Pawar lauded Devendra Fadnavis's energy and commitment to public service.(PTI)

Pawar's remarks were recorded in a coffee table book titled 'Maharashtra Nayak' released to mark Fadnavis's 55th birthday. The book, conceptualised by senior BJP leader Girish Mahajan, features an article by Pawar.

In his article, Pawar, also the chief of NCP(SP), marvels at Devendra Fadnavis's energy and commitment to public service.

Here's an excerpt from 'Maharashtra Nayak':

‘When I see Devendra Fadnavis, the way he works, I remember my days as CM of Maharashtra. On his birthday, I wish him that his zeal for work should grow every year. Usually, they say an active person is slim and trim, but neither of us is, but very much active. Jokes apart, the way he works, many a time I think, how does he not get tired? Though Devendra Fadnavis got his lessons of politics at home since childhood, the main challenge for him was to rise through the ranks after his father and mentor passed away when he was very young. That’s why, one must compliment him for his achievements and success. Devendra Fadnavis has a degree in law and is also a good communicator. His intelligence, patience and communication skills helped him to make a mark in Maharashtra politics when he was not even in power. The way he worked as a state BJP president further helped him to become the CM of Maharashtra. Both of us are from different streams, but still relentlessly work for people; in such a scenario, one cannot deny the pace of work of Devendra Fadnavis,’ reports cited lines from the book.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray also extended birthday wishes to Fadnavis on the occassion of his birthday.

Devendra Fadnavis reacts: 'We are not enemies'

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday thanked NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray for praising him in the coffee table book released on his birthday, saying they were his ideological opponents, not enemies.

Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan released a coffee table book titled 'Maharashtra Nayak' on Fadnavis at Raj Bhavan to mark his 55th birthday.