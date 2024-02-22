 Sharad Pawar's NCP faction allotted ‘Man Blowing Turha’ poll symbol by EC | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Sharad Pawar's NCP faction allotted ‘Man Blowing Turha’ poll symbol by election commission

Sharad Pawar's NCP faction allotted ‘Man Blowing Turha’ poll symbol by election commission

ByManjiri Chitre
Feb 23, 2024 04:18 AM IST

According to the NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar camp, the new poll symbol given to them is a ‘man blowing turha’.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday allotted a new poll symbol to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction led by Sharad Pawar, days after it gave the NCP name and its orignal ‘clock’ symbol to the Ajit Pawar faction. According to the NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar camp, the new party symbol given to them is a ‘man blowing turha’.

Sharad Pawar
Sharad Pawar

The ‘turha’ is a traditional trumpet, also known as ‘Tutari’. The symbol denotes a man blowing the traditional trumpet.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

"In the history of Maharashtra, Chhatrapati Shiv Rai's valor, the Trumpet, had once defeaned the emperor of Delhi. It is a matter of pride for 'Nationalist Congress Party - Sharad Chandra Pawar' today. This ‘Tutari’ is ready to once again to shake the throne of Delhi under the leadership of Sharadchandra Pawar saheb!,” the NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar camp wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Sharad Pawar-founded NCP split last year in July after Ajit Pawar and eight other MLAs joined the Eknath Shinde government. Earlier this month, the ECI allotted the name ‘NCP’ and ‘clock symbol’ to the faction led by Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar. A day later, the poll body allotted ‘Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar’ name for the Sharad Pawar faction.

Reacting o the poll body's decision to give the original party name and symbol to his nephew Ajit, Sharad Pawar claimed that it was “against the law” and said it had never happened before that those who formed a political party were removed from the party itself.

“…Not only this, the party symbol was also taken away. This decision was not in accordance with the law…We will need to increase our public outreach,” the NCP supremo had said.

Sharad Pawar had also moved the Supreme Court in view of the poll body and Maharashtra assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar's decision. However, the top court directed that EC's order of granting the ‘NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar’ name for the faction will continue till further orders.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On