Sharad Pawar's wife Pratibha Pawar admitted to hospital in Mumbai: Report

ANI |
Jul 14, 2023 06:11 PM IST

Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar's wife Pratibha Pawar was admitted to Breach Candy hospital here on Friday. As per the party spokesperson, the wife of the NCP chief was rushed to the hospital regarding her hand surgery.

Sharad Pawar and Pratibha Pawar
Meanwhile, her husband and daughter Supriya Sule also reached the hospital.

Further information is awaited.

Friday, July 14, 2023
