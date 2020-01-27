e-paper
Sharad Saxena, 59, HT Media executive director, dies

Saxena oversaw the Human Resources, Production, and Supply Chain functions at HT, and was a core member of the company’s senior leadership team.

india Updated: Jan 27, 2020 14:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Saxena oversaw the Human Resources, Production, and Supply Chain functions at HT, and was a core member of the company’s senior leadership team
Saxena oversaw the Human Resources, Production, and Supply Chain functions at HT, and was a core member of the company's senior leadership team
         

Sharad Saxena, 59, Executive Director (HR and Operations) at HT Media Ltd passed away on Monday after a brief but valiant fight against cancer.

Saxena oversaw the Human Resources, Production, and Supply Chain functions at HT, and was a core member of the company’s senior leadership team. He worked at HT for 15 years, joining in 2004 after a stint at PepsiCo Holdings India. He also worked at Eicher Motors.

Saxena played an important role in communicating HT’s value systems to thousands of employees, conducting a series of values workshops; he was also involved in the digitization of the HT newsroom, from helping shortlist and pick a vendor for the Content Management System to overseeing the actual physical transformation of the newsroom.

Saxena graduated from Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra (Ranchi), and was an avid badminton and tennis player. In school and college, he was also a promising cricketer.

