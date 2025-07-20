‘Favourite airline': Tharoor enjoys Air India flight to Kochi, thanks pilots

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor heaped praise on Air India airlines on Saturday, sharing his experience of flying to Kochi on one of its planes. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor posted a picture of himself with the Air India crew.(X/@ShashiTharoor)

He shared a note that the flight crew handed to him, and said it was always a joy to fly the airlines. "What a joy it always is to fly @airindia ! The service is outstanding. And the team on my flight to Kochi today not only surprised me with this wonderful note but asked for a photo too!" Tharoor tweeted, sharing a picture of himself with the flight attendants.

As a special mention, he also thanked the pilots for a "smooth takeoff and landing" and called Air India his favourite airline.

"Marvellous handling in monsoon weather and a ten-minutes early arrival on a wet runway… Shabash to my favourite airline!" Tharoor wrote, thanking the pilots.

The note that he shared was signed by crew members Shalini, Edna, Yadu, Nisha, Alisha and Aastha. It heaped praise on Tharoor's politics, diplomacy and writing, and conveyed greetings on behalf of Air India.

"We are delighted to have you onboard today on AI2458 (DEL-COK). Your remarkable achievements in the realm of politics, diplomacy and writing are truly deserving of accolades. Heartfelt compliments from team AIR INDIA," the note read.

Air India crew's note to Shashi Tharoor(X/@ShashiTharoor)

Shashi Tharoor on Saturday attended the Council for Community Co-operation programme in Kochi on 'Peace, Harmony and National Development'.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP also heaped praise on Kerala's cultural history and said it is not "merely a line on the map" but a "western coast of India."