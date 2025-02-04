Menu Explore
Relief for Shashi Tharoor as Delhi court dismisses defamation case against him

ByHT News Desk
Feb 04, 2025 04:11 PM IST

In his plea, BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar claimed Shashi Tharoor made false and defamatory statements at various public forums.

A Delhi court on Tuesday dismissed a criminal complaint against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. The case pertains to a defamation plea filed by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

The case pertains to a defamation plea filed by BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar against Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.(PTI)
Additional chief judicial magistrate Paras Dalal refused to summon Shashi Tharoor saying prima facie "no ingredients of defamation" were made in the complaint.

In his plea, Rajeev Chandrasekhar sought to restrain Shashi Tharoor from making any defamatory statements, a public apology and 10 crore in damages for allegedly defaming and tarnishing his reputation.

Also Read | 'Not swayed by insinuations': EC writes on X day after Arvind Kejriwal's 'retirement' attack on CEC Rajiv Kumar

In his case, Chandrasekhar claimed Tharoor made false and defamatory statements at various public forums against him in April 2024 that severely damaged his professional and personal reputation.

According to Chandrasekhar, Tharoor made purported statements during an interview with a television channel where the latter allegedly said the BJP leader offered money to voters during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Also Read | Parvesh Verma sends 50-crore defamation notices to Mann, Kejriwal

Tharoor, said Chandrasekhar, made the allegations with the intent to lower his reputation and to impact the result of the last general elections while knowing fully well that the statements were false".

The court on September 21, 2024, took cognisance of the complaint.

In a related development, the Delhi High Court on Monday summoned Tharoor in a defamation suit where Chandrasekhar sought 10 crore in damages for loss of reputation.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav posted the matter on April 28.

"Let the plaint be registered as a suit. Issue summons to the defendant (Tharoor). List before the joint registrar on April 28," said the court.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Delhi Election 2025 at Hindustan Times.
