‘Tharoor, Owaisi, Sule defended India abroad, Rahul Gandhi betrayed’: Himanta

In a rare show of appreciation for their political opponents, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday praised Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi and NCP(SCP) leader Supriya Sule for defending India with dignity abroad. Himanta Sarma slammed Rahul Gandhi for constantly asking about India's losses.

The BJP leader also launched a sharp attack on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for "tarnishing India's image on international platforms, while contrasting him with these other opposition leaders.

"I am thankful to Congress and other opposition leaders, especially Shashi Tharoor, who have strongly defended India's position on foreign soil. Not only him, but leaders like Asaduddin Owaisi and Supriya Sule also represented India on foreign soil and defended the nation," Himanta was quoted as saying by PTI.

"They all stood for India. But the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, did not. He has betrayed the nation. He has betrayed the armed forces," Sarma further alleged.

Himanta Biswa Sarma was referring to the all-party delegations that recently toured several countries, carrying out an anti-terror drive on behalf of the central government.

Himanta Sarma slams Rahul Gandhi for questioning Operation Sindoor

Sarma further accused Rahul Gandhi of repeatedly raising doubts about India’s military strength and questioning the government's response to Pakistan.

During a discussion on a resolution in the state assembly over the success of 'Operation Sindoor', Sarma said Gandhi has been constantly asking about India's losses, but never wanted to know the damage incurred by Pakistan in the military conflict.

"Asking about the losses after the military conflict is a different thing, but he asked about India's losses when it was ongoing. However, he never asked about Pakistan's losses," Sarma claimed.

Rahul Gandhi often stirred controversies with his remarks abroad, the most recent being his speech at the University of Texas in the United States last year.

Addressing the gathering there, Gandhi said, "The West has an employment problem. India has an employment problem... But many countries in the world don't have an employment problem. China certainly doesn't have an employment problem. Vietnam doesn't have an employment problem."

Recently, Gandhi called out External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for his "damning silence" on the number of aircraft India lost under Operation Sindoor.

The Congress MP also accused the EAM of informing Pakistan of the start of India's response in Operation Sindoor.