Shashi Tharoor rapped by embassy in Kuwait for sharing 'anti-India' tweet. He clarifies

Senior Congress MP Shashi Tharoor was rapped by the Indian embassy in Kuwait for sharing a tweet which said some "powerful" Kuwaiti parliamentarians have demanded that the Kuwait government should put an immediate ban on the entry of BJP members into Kuwait. While the embassy condemned Shashi Tharoor and said that the tweet was by a Pakistani agent who received Pakistan's Ambassador of Peace award for his anti-India activities, Tharoor said he does not endorse the individual but is concerned about the sentiment.

Here's what happened:

Shashi Tharoor on Friday shared a tweet which claimed that Kuwait parliamentarians have written to the government demanding an immediate ban on the entry of BJP members of India. "We can't sit back and watch Muslim girls being publicly persecuted, they said," the original tweet said. It also had a screenshot of the letter attached.

Domestic actions have international repercussions. I hear from friends across the Gulf of their dismay at rising Islamophobia in India &the PM’s unwillingness to condemn it, let alone act decisively against it. “We like India.But don’t make it so hard for us to be your friends”. https://t.co/Bj9es8fbfS — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) February 18, 2022

Shashi Tharoor reacted to the tweet and commented on "rising Islamophobia in India and the PM's unwillingness to condemn it". "Domestic actions have international repercussions. I hear from friends across the Gulf of their dismay at rising Islamophobia in India &the PM’s unwillingness to condemn it, let alone act decisively against it. 'We like India. But don’t make it so hard for us to be your friends'," he wrote.

The Indian Embassy in Kuwait took note of Shashi Tharoor's tweet and posted a photo of Pakistan's award to the person who made the original tweet. "Sad to see an Hon’ble Member of Indian Parliament retweeting an anti-India tweet by a Pakistani agent who was recipient of a Pakistani Award ‘Ambassador of Peace’ for his anti-India activities. We should not encourage such anti-India elements," the embassy wrote.

I don't endorse this individual, whom i'd never heard of, but am concerned about the sentiment he conveys, which is sadly shared by many who are friends of India. While accepting @indembkwt's view, I urge GoI not2give ammo to such anti-India elements by condoning misconduct here. https://t.co/5McqqMwqtQ — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) February 18, 2022

In reply, the MP said he does not endorse the individual whose tweet he shared. He has not even heard of the person. He said he is concerned about the sentiments conveyed in the tweet which many "friends in India" share. He wrote that he accepts the embassy's view but also urges the government to not strengthen these anti-India elements by "condoning misconduct here".