News / India News / 49 more Oppn MPs suspended from Lok Sabha; Congress says ‘Namocracy in all its tyranny’

49 more Oppn MPs suspended from Lok Sabha; Congress says ‘Namocracy in all its tyranny’

ByHT News Desk
Dec 19, 2023 12:54 PM IST

Shashi Tharoor, Supriya Sule among 50 more MPs suspended from Lok Sabha

As many as 49 more opposition members were suspended from Lok Sabha Tuesday for the remainder of the winter session of Parliament on charges of ‘serious misconduct’. Among those suspended include Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor, Manish Tewari, and Karti Chidambaram, NCP leader Supriya Sule, Samajwadi Party's Dimple Yadav, and National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah.

Opposition MPs create a ruckus in the Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Monday.(ANI)
Opposition MPs create a ruckus in the Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Monday.(ANI)

A total of 141 opposition MPs have so far been suspended from their respective houses till at least the end of the winter session for continuing to press for statements from the Prime Minister and the home minister, and a discussion, on the breach of Parliament security last week.

Reacting to the latest rash of suspensions, Congress general secretary incharge of communications, Jairam Ramesh claimed that the “complete purge” is executed to bulldoze “draconian bills” without any meaningful debate and let the BJP MP who facilitated the intruders into the Lok Sabha go scot-free.

“The new Parliament reflects Namocracy in all its tyranny,” Ramesh said in a social media post on X.

The government is keen to pass the new criminal code bills, and this will likely happen on Tuesday or Wednesday.

AAP Lok Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Rinku said, “Those speaking the truth and asking questions have been suspended from the House today. The public is seeing the kind of dirty politics happening in the Parliament.”

