Parliament winter session 2023 LIVE updates: 92 MPs suspended from both Houses

Parliament winter session LIVE updates: The Parliament has been witnessing several instances of ruckus following one of the major security breaches on December 13 - the day when the country marked 22 years since the 2001 terror attack in Parliament. In view of this, a total of 92 MPs from both the Houses - Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha - were suspended, with the opposition parties describing it as a “mockery of democracy”. New Delhi: Winter Session of Parliament,(ANI)

Slamming the BJP-led Centre for allegedly violating democratic norms and trying to “bulldoze” important legislation through the House without any debate, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that “democratic norms are being thrown into the dustbin by an autocratic Modi government” by suspending the MPs.

Meanwhile, according to reports, the INDIA bloc parties are likely to boycott the winter session of Parliament. The final decision will be taken in a meeting which will be held today at the office of the leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha, reported ANI.