‘Ridiculous’: Rajya Sabha Chairman gets furious as TMC's Kalyan Banerjee mimics him, Rahul Gandhi films it

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed disapproval of Trinamool Congress's suspended MP Kalyan Banerjee mocking him during a protest on Parliament premises, saying that the mimicry is “ridiculous” and “unacceptable”. Suspended TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee mimicks presiding officers in an impromptu skit depicting the proceedings of the House during a protest at the Makar Dwar over the suspension of MPs amid the Winter session of Parliament on Tuesday, (PTI)

Kalyan Banerjee, during the protest with other suspended MPs at Parliament's Makar Dwar, was seen mimicking the Vice President while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was purportedly seen filming the Trinamool Congress MP using his mobile phone.

As the House reconvened at 12 noon after being adjourned, Dhankhar took note of the incident and said, “Office of Chairman, Rajya Sabha and Office of Speaker is very different. Political parties will have their cross currents, they will have exchanges, but imagine a senior leader of your party, video graphing another member of another party. Mimicry of the Chairman, mimicry of Speaker. How ridiculous, how shameful, how unacceptable.”

Later he adjourned the House till 2pm.

Meanwhile, as many as 49 Lok Sabha MPs were suspended from the Lok Sabha for disrupting proceedings on Tuesday, a day after 78 opposition members were suspended from Parliament.

The MPs suspended on Tuesday include National Conference's Farooq Abdullah and Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Manish Tewari.

INDIA bloc MPs have been demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah on the security breach in Parliament on December 13.

The suspended MPs of the INDIA bloc parties staged a protest in front of the Gandhi statue on Parliament premises this morning.

The suspended lawmakers were joined by the chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party, Sonia Gandhi, as they raised slogans against the Centre.

The suspended members also protested against the government at Parliament's Makar Dwar.

The protests came a day after 78 opposition MPs, from both houses, were suspended for the remainder of the ongoing 'Winter Session', for raising a ruckus and disrupting proceedings in both Houses to push for their demand for a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the Parliament security breach incident.

