Shashi Tharoor 'surprised, disappointed' by Trudeau; ‘…should not get out of control’

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday said the present situation of the India-Canada relationship is not healthy and the deterioration needs to be halted without letting it get out of control any further. "I am very surprised and disappointed by the Canadian Prime Minister (Justin Trudeau) making a public allegation of this nature. If they had evidence, they should have prosecuted the killers in a court of law," Shashi Tharoor said. The tit-for-tat moves by both sides indicate an unhealthy situation as India's political interests dictate that it should have healthy relationships with all countries of the world. "I don't quite understand why the apparent need on Canada's part to cater to a particular political lobby in that country has resulted in their publicly putting their entire relationship with India in peril," Shashi Tharoor said.

The frosty ties between India and Canada reached another low on Thursday after India's visa processing centre in Canada suspended services citing 'operational reasons' amid the ongoing rift that started after Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged Indian involvement in the killing of Khalistani activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. After the public allegation, both India and Canada expelled diplomats and then India issued an advisory for Indians in Canada urging them to exercise utmost caution.

Kind of extremism that doesn't exist in India: Tharoor

Shashi Tharoor said Canada should be conscious of the dangers of importing a kind of extremism that does not exist in India any more. “And I think that once Canada has unleashed this, they should be very conscious of the dangers they're provoking, including, for importing a kind of extremism that doesn't exist in India anymore in Punjab, into their country instead, which is very, very unfortunate. So I would urge the Canadians to also take a deep breath and rethink what they're doing..” Tharoor said.

Given the huge number of Indians living in Canada, the plunge in the India-Canada ties has become a domestic political issue as well. Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal meeting Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday.

"This is having a huge effect on (India-Canada relations)...Sikhs are being associated with terrorism, a wrong impression is being created, and this needs to stop. The governments of India and Canada should find a solution soon. The relationship between the two countries (India & Canada) needs to be settled at the top level. People of the nation should not suffer because of this. I am writing a letter to the PM because this needs to be settled as soon as possible. If it goes out of hand, it will affect a lot of Indians especially Sikhs and people of Punjab," Badal said.

