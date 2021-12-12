Home / India News / Shashi Tharoor teaches social media what 'allodoxaphobia' is. Adds a UP angle to it
Shashi Tharoor said allodoxaphobia is not only the word of the day, but also the word of last seven years. Ahead of the UP elections, the bugle for which has already been sounded, Tharoor explained the word using UP's example. 
Shashi Tharoor has now found a new word to slam the BJP government in UP. 
Published on Dec 12, 2021 02:20 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who is a word wizard and known for his choicest of uncommon words, on Sunday taught social media a new word, which he termed as not only the word of the day but also the word of the last seven years. Allodoxaphobia, he explained, is an irrational fear of opinions. Giving an example of how to use the word, Tharoor wrote, "The BJP government in UP slaps sedition and UAPA cases on people because its leadership suffers from allodoxaphobia." The origin of the word id green with 'allo' meaning different, dox meaning opinion and phobos comes from the Greek God of fear.

 

The Thiruvananthapuram MP is quite active on Twitter and has recently been trolled for two of his photos. On the first day of the winter session of Parliament, his photo with some of the women MPs invited criticism as he captioned the photo saying, "Who says the Lok Sabha isn't an attractive place to work?" Later, he clarified that both the photo and the caption were done at good humour and at the initiative of the women MPs.

In another photo with a newlywed, Shashi Tharoor was mistaken as the groom and as he was being mercilessly trolled on Twitter, he said he was used to such trolling but objected to dragging non-political people (the newlyweds) into it. "Bhakti towards the divine is to be respected. Bhakti towards a political leader or cause, especially in the name of religion, is deplorable. Bhakts in the latter sense refers to the devotees of the Sangh Parivar & Moditva," he had tweeted.

Ahead of the UP election, Tharoor chose to explain the meaning of allodoxaphobia using Yogi Adityanath's state while many social media users asked him whether the word can be applicable to the Congress as well, regarding the G-23 situation.  

Sunday, December 12, 2021
