Shatrughan Sinha pitches Mamata Banerjee as PM face for 2024 elections: ‘Why not a woman?'

Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha on Monday pitched West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee as the prime ministerial face for the 2024 Assembly elections, calling her a “firebrand leader. According to Sinha, at a time when there is a woman President, having a woman PM “would be very good for the country”. Shatrughan Sinha

“A firebrand leader like Mamata Banerjee, who has a mass base, would fit the bill,” Sinha, who is a member of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) told news agency PTI.

He added, “Who would be the Prime Minister is a decision that would be taken at an appropriate time. My point is to underscore that we, in INDIA (Opposition bloc alliance), have no dearth of talent.”

Taking a dig at the ruling BJP, Sinha said the BJP should “worry for itself”.

“The PM keeps saying he is a 'fakir' (mendicant) who may pick up his 'jhola' (humble belongings) and leave. If he indeed does so, how will the BJP ensure that the show goes on?” he questioned sarcastically.

“We have youth icon Rahul Gandhi, in whom the nation sees its future. We have the modern day Chanakya - Sharad Pawar. And of course, we have firebrand mass leader Mamata Banerjee. In contrast, the BJP-led NDA has none except Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Sinha added during an interview with PTI.

Shatrughan Sinha hits out at PM Modi

Sinha hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for criticising the opposition of nepotism and corruption, and said, “As a former NDA insider, I wager that the BJP and its allies are second to none when it comes to nepotism. And their stand on corruption got exposed when they allied with those accused of corruption in Maharashtra by the PM.”

Notably, Sinha is a member of the TMC and represents Asansol constituency in the Lok Sabha. He quit the BJP four years ago and remained with the Congress for a brief period before joining the TMC.

