She is fearless, won’t give up: Rahul Gandhi on sister Priyanka's detention

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took to Twitter in support of his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was detained along with other party members a day ago as they attempted to visit the families of victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. She doesn't fear the detention, tweeted Rahul Gandhi, calling her a "true Congressi". “The person you have kept in custody is fearless - she is a true Congressi and will not give up," Gandhi’s tweet, roughly translated from Hindi, read.

Priyanka was detained in Sitapur on Monday on her way to Lakhimpur Kheri, where eight people—including four farmers, a local journalist and others—died on Sunday in violent clashes during a farmers' protest. Many other opposition leaders, including Akhilesh Yadav, were also detained on the same day.

On Tuesday, Priyanka Gandhi, who is the Congress general secretary, asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter why the person behind the killing of four farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri has not been arrested yet while she has been under "detention for the past 28 hours" without any order or FIR. "@narendramodi ji your government has detained me for the past 28 hours without any order or FIR. Why the person who ran over farmers has not been arrested yet?" she tweeted in Hindi.

She also shared a video on the social media platform which showed a group of protesting farmers being mowed down by an SUV.

Meanwhile, Congress supporters continue to protest outside the PAC guest house in Sitapur where the party leader is allegedly detained.

Issuing a statement regarding the incident, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) alleged that one of the four farmers who died during the clash was shot dead by Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni's son, while the others were allegedly run over by the vehicles of his convoy. The UP Police has lodged a case against Teni's son but no arrest has been made so far.