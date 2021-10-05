Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / She is fearless, won’t give up: Rahul Gandhi on sister Priyanka's detention
india news

She is fearless, won’t give up: Rahul Gandhi on sister Priyanka's detention

Published on Oct 05, 2021 11:06 AM IST
She doesn't fear the detention, tweeted Rahul Gandhi, calling her a "true Congressi".(HT PHOTO)
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Meenakshi Ray

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took to Twitter in support of his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was detained along with other party members a day ago as they attempted to visit the families of victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. She doesn't fear the detention, tweeted Rahul Gandhi, calling her a "true Congressi". “The person you have kept in custody is fearless - she is a true Congressi and will not give up," Gandhi’s tweet, roughly translated from Hindi, read.

Priyanka was detained in Sitapur on Monday on her way to Lakhimpur Kheri, where eight people—including four farmers, a local journalist and others—died on Sunday in violent clashes during a farmers' protest. Many other opposition leaders, including Akhilesh Yadav, were also detained on the same day.

RELATED STORIES

On Tuesday, Priyanka Gandhi, who is the Congress general secretary, asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter why the person behind the killing of four farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri has not been arrested yet while she has been under "detention for the past 28 hours" without any order or FIR. "@narendramodi ji your government has detained me for the past 28 hours without any order or FIR. Why the person who ran over farmers has not been arrested yet?" she tweeted in Hindi.

She also shared a video on the social media platform which showed a group of protesting farmers being mowed down by an SUV.

Meanwhile, Congress supporters continue to protest outside the PAC guest house in Sitapur where the party leader is allegedly detained.

Issuing a statement regarding the incident, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) alleged that one of the four farmers who died during the clash was shot dead by Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni's son, while the others were allegedly run over by the vehicles of his convoy. The UP Police has lodged a case against Teni's son but no arrest has been made so far.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
lakhimpur kheri rahul gandhi congress
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

'Why this man is free?' Priyanka Gandhi poses question for PM Modi on Lakhimpur

Counting of votes for Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation polls underway

Residents seeking cancellation of coal mining in Chhattisgarh’s Hasdeo Arand begin march

BKU leader Gurnam Singh Charuni prevented from going to Lakhimpur Kheri
TRENDING TOPICS
World Teachers' Day
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Nobel Prize in medicine
Down Detector
World Animal Day 2021
Covid case
Ghanshyam Nayak
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP