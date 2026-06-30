‘Told me herself’: Siya Goyal wanted to leave Chetan and marry Ketan, says her brother in Pune murder mystery

Pune murder accused Siya Goyal's brother, Sahil Goyal, has claimed that she “wanted to marry” realtor Ketan Agarwal, saying she was “confused” about her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary. Siya and Chetan are accused of killing her fiancé, Ketan, at the Lohagad Fort in Pune on June 18.

Ketan Agarwal and Siya Goyal had got engaged in February.(Sourced)

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According to the police, Siya and Chetan did it as they wanted to marry each other, even though Siya’s marriage was fixed with Ketan Agarwal.

According to reports, Siya’s brother, Sahil Goyal, knew about her relationship with Chetan Chaudhary, as they had met through him.

Sahil broke his silence on the issue, saying he never told his parents about his sister's relationship because she had told him she wanted to marry Ketan.

"Siya told me that she wanted to spend her life with Ketan and didn't want anything to do with Chetan. She assured me that there was nothing between them. She swore on her life that she would only marry Ketan and have no contact with Chetan. So, I did not tell anyone about Siya and Chetan," Sahil said in an interview with NewsDotz.

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{{^usCountry}} Sahil claimed Siya was happy and preparing for her wedding with Ketan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sahil claimed Siya was happy and preparing for her wedding with Ketan. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "She spent hours planning her pre-wedding photoshoot with Ketan. She picked her favourite songs and locations for the shoot. She would discuss all this with Ketan for hours on video calls," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "She spent hours planning her pre-wedding photoshoot with Ketan. She picked her favourite songs and locations for the shoot. She would discuss all this with Ketan for hours on video calls," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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He added that Siya was confused about her relationship with Chetan.

"She told me they were friends and that she enjoyed his company. She was confused about the nature of the relationship. I tried to explain to her that sometimes people confuse friendship for love, but it's okay. It happens at a young age. I did not tell anyone about it, as she was not sure herself. And she told me she wanted to move ahead with Ketan,” he further said.

Sahil Goyal under scanner?

According to sources quoted by NDTV, Sahil Goyal is now under the police scanner for his alleged role in the murder of Ketan Agarwal.

Police are probing whether Sahil had prior knowledge of Siya and Chetan's relationship and deliberately hid it from the family, the report added.

Police probe contradicts brother's statement

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Police officials have said that the probe has revealed Siya did not want to marry Ketan and had told Sahil about it. It is also suspected that he was aware of Siya and Chetan's relationship but allegedly chose to stay silent.

This totally contradicts what Sahil claimed in his interview.

Also, the driver who drove Siya to the airport for the pre-wedding shoot has testified that when Siya refused to go, it was Sahil who allegedly forced her into the car. Further, Sahil's silence and inaction after Ketan's passport was torn before the Bali trip have also raised suspicion.

Though he has not been officially accused yet, Sahil was questioned by the police for over 10 hours on Monday, and his statement was recorded. Siya and Chetan are in police custody and have reportedly confessed to the crime.

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