Sheena Bora alive? CBI says 'impossible'; court seeks Guwahati airport footage

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday informed a special CBI court in Mumbai that Indrani Mukherjea's claim that two lawyers saw someone resembling Sheena Bora boarding a flight at the Guwahati airport doesn't need to be investigated as she is already dead and there was clear evidence in the matter.

The special CBI court earlier on Thursday directed the Guwahati airport authority to submit the CCTV camera footage of its security screening of January 5 when two lawyers had allegedly spotted Sheena Bora. The direction came on an application filed by former INX Media CEO Indrani Mukerjea, who is facing trial for allegedly killing her daughter - Sheena Bora.

Filing a reply before the court, the CBI said that the claim doesn't need to be probed and also approver in the case Shyamvar Rai, Indrani’s driver, has given a statement about this too, news agency ANI reported.

Last week, the court had asked the CBI to file its reply on an application filed by Indrani. The next date of hearing in the case is February 2.

Advocate Ranjeet Sangle, representing Indrani, had claimed that one of the lawyers had known Sheena since 2007 and she had also filed an affidavit along with the video shot by them. Sangle had urged the court to ask the agency to ascertain the woman’s identity.

The CBI had earlier said that in view of the evidence on record, it was impossible that Sheena was alive.

“When it is clearly established based on evidence that Sheena was dead and she was killed by accused/applicant along with others, the wild claims made by applicant/accused or advocate Saveena T Bedi are not sustainable as it would amount to a mockery of justice. Further, the DNA report established that the skeleton found during investigation was that of Sheena,” it said.

Besides, Sangle relied on the deposition of Rahul Mukerjea who, he claimed, to have admitted that he had chatted with Sheena in August 2012, months after she was allegedly killed. Rahul is the son of Peter Mukerjea, Indrani’s ex-husband and an accused in the case.

As per the prosecution, Indrani, her ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna, and driver Rai allegedly strangulated Sheena, Indrani’s daughter from her first partner, in a car on April 24, 2012, in Mumbai. They dumped her body in a forest in Raigad district the following day.

(With inputs from Charul Shah in Mumbai)

