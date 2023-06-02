‘Shameless’: BJP slams Stalin's silence on Chinmayi Sripada's sexual abuse charges against Vairamuthu

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Friday questioned the silence of the MK Stalin-led DMK government in Tamil Nadu over the sexual harassment allegations levelled by singer Chinmayi Sripada against lyricist Vairamuthu. Sharing an article by HT on Sripada’s accusations, Poonawalla called DMK spokespersons ‘shameless’ for mocking her. In a dig at Priyanka Gandhi’s flagship campaign ‘Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon’, the BJP leader asked why Congress leaders had not addressed the matter yet.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla addresses a press conference, at party headquarters in New Delhi.(ANI)

He tweeted, “A leading singer Chinmayi Sripada not only makes serious allegations of sexual HARASSMENT but provides proof ! Gets hounded by DMK & it’s ecosystem! Shameless spokespersons of DMK mock her. Chinmayi Questioned the silence & patronage of DMK Govt & Tamil Nadu CM Stalin! Does he have no time for women in Tamil Nadu? And where is “ladki hoon brigade”???”

Wondering if an FIR had been registered against Vairamuthu, he further wrote, “Let us see how many bother to ask questions of CM Stalin & Congress on this.”

Sripada had stepped up her attack against the noted lyricist after Tamil Nadu chief minister Stalin extended his support to protesting Indian wrestlers, who are demanding the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual assault charges. Lashing out at Stalin for being a mute spectator in the issue, the noted playback singer told news agency ANI, “I am holding so many people responsible for safeguarding Vairamuthu. When I speak about Vairamuthu, CM Stalin goes silent.”

Sripada's request to Stalin

Sripada had first called out Vairamuthu five years back for sexually abusing her as well as other women. She accused Vairamuthu of using his proximity to the chief minister and his party to silence her and others. Sripada urged Stalin to constitute an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) and POCSO Units as many women and men continue to face sexual harassment irrespective of their profession.

She tweeted, “Respected Hon’ble CM Sir, it is amazing you show support to the cause of justice to sexual harassment survivors every time a case comes to notice across India. However, there are no systems in place yet – No ICC or POCSO in many industries especially in the Film industry. 17+ women have named your friend/supporter Mr. Varimuthu who continues to enjoy your proximity which he uses to silence women who speak up even more. Your party continue to platform him, as have other politicians in Tamil Nadu.”

“I have only one request to chief minister MK Stalin. The rule cannot be different for sexual harassers aligned to a different party and different for somebody in your own circle,” News18 quoted her in a statement.

Sripada also held all political parties responsible for not speaking up against molesters.

