‘Why is MK Stalin silent on Vairamuthu?’: Singer Chinmayi Sripada on sexual harassement charges

“I am holding so many people responsible for safeguarding Vairamuthu. Not one person in Tamil Nadu can say his character is clean. When I speak about Vairamuthu, CM Stalin goes silent,” news agency ANI Sripada as saying.

“My case is in the City Civil Court for the past five years and nothing has happened so far,” Sripada alleged.

The singer has been raising allegations that Vairamuthu had sexually abused her as well as other women.

Earlier, she tweeted, “Respected Hon’ble CM Sir, it is amazing you show support to the cause of justice to sexual harassment survivors every time a case comes to notice across India. When political leaders speak, there is hope for change. However, there are no systems in place yet – No ICC or POCSO in many industries especially in the Film industry. 17+ women have named your friend/supporter Mr. Varimuthu who continues to enjoy your proximity which he uses to silence women who speak up even more. Your party continue to platform him ,as have other politicians in Tamil Nadu.”

'Rule cannot be different for sexual harassers'

“I have only one request to chief minister MK Stalin. The rule cannot be different for sexual harassers aligned to a different party and different for somebody in your own circle. It is something I have been saying through the years. If they can speak for the justice of one set of people, they should be in a position to speak for others as well,” News18 quoted her as saying.

Sripada also alleged that all political parties were the same and did not speak up against all molesters and harassers.

Allegations against Vairamuthu

The allegations against the lyricist-director had rocked the Tamil film industry five years back. The noted singer responded on Twitter after Stalin has expressed solidarity with the protesting women wrestlers.

She accused Vairamuthu of using his proximity to the chief minister and his party to silence her and several others and ruined the careers of several women who had dreams about their future.

Sripada also urged Stalin to constitute Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) and POCSO Units in all the units and said that many women and men continue to face sexual harassment in TVs and films.

