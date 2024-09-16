Shettar praises Maharashtra’s plan for dams at border

To address water scarcity and improve relations with the Kannada-speaking population in its southern region, Maharashtra has put forward a proposal to construct three medium-sized reservoirs in Chandgadh taluk of Kolhapur district, near the Karnataka border. The reservoirs, intended to supply round-the-clock water for both personal and agricultural use, are expected to benefit people in both Maharashtra and Karnataka, said Belagavi BJP MP Jagadish Shettar. The reservoirs, intended to supply round-the-clock water for both personal and agricultural use, are expected to benefit people in both Maharashtra and Karnataka, said Belagavi BJP MP Jagadish Shettar. (HT photo)

Shettar, who held a meeting with a team led by Chandgadh MLA Rajesh Patil at the government inspection bungalow in Belagavi on September 13, said that the proposed reservoirs could ensure continuous water supply to millions of people in South Maharashtra and North Karnataka, as well as irrigate vast agricultural lands.

“A team led by Chandgadh MLA Rajesh Patil briefed me about the project and sought my intervention to get Karnataka’s approval. The project has immense potential to provide water to thousands of hectares of land and benefit both states,” he said. He also mentioned his plan to discuss the matter with chief minister Siddaramaiah and irrigation minister DK Shivakumar.

“Hundreds of villages in the Belagavi and Chikkodi parliamentary constituencies would benefit once the project is implemented,” Shettar added.

According to officials familiar with the matter, Chandgad MLA Rajesh Patil during the meeting informed that the Maharashtra government has planned to construct two small and one medium-sized reservoir, with a combined capacity of around 6 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) of water in Chandgadh taluk. These reservoirs would be located near Banduri, Devalnala, and Palepurmar, close to the existing Tilari reservoir in the same region.

“Our government has already approved the project, and once completed, it will provide sufficient water for the people living in the border areas of both Kolhapur and Belagavi districts,” Patil said. However, he noted that the project can only move forward if Karnataka gives its approval, as the reservoirs are near the state’s border.

AS Metri, superintendent engineer of the Kolhapur district irrigation department, said the project could have potential benefits for both states. “Thousands of hectares of agricultural land in Gadhinglaj taluk of Kolhapur district and Hukkeri taluk in Karnataka would be irrigated if one of the proposed reservoirs near Kitawadi is constructed,” Metri explained.

He added that areas along the Markandeya river in Belagavi taluk would also benefit if a reservoir is built near the Tilari reservoir.

Although the reservoirs are being planned on Maharashtra’s land, Shettar noted that technical approval and a no objection certificate (NOC) from Karnataka are required because of the proximity to the state’s border. He said: “As the MP representing Belagavi, I support the project due to its advantages for Karnataka as well.”

Metri further emphasised that Karnataka could receive an additional three TMC of water annually if all three reservoirs are constructed. “The livelihoods of millions, particularly farmers in both Maharashtra and Karnataka, could improve if Karnataka agrees to the proposal,” he said.

The proposal comes at a time when relations between Karnataka and Maharashtra have been tense, particularly over the issue of border villages. Last year, more than 50 Kannada-speaking villages in Kolhapur, Sangli, and Solapur districts in Maharashtra expressed their desire to merge with Karnataka, citing a lack of basic amenities. The demand, which gained traction on social media, prompted the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government to assign its irrigation and public works ministers to address the issue.

Ashok Chandaragi, convenor of the Kannada organizations’ action committee in Belagavi, told HT that Maharashtra’s sudden interest in the water project could be a response to the demands of Kannadigas living in the state. “Maharashtra is attempting to prevent the merger demands from escalating by proposing these projects,” Chandaragi said.