Lucknow, The All India Shia Personal Law Board will deliberate on the proposed Uniform Civil Code in Uttar Pradesh, alleged corruption in waqf boards, minority rights, socio-economic backwardness and political representation of Shia Muslims at its annual national convention to be held here on December 28. Shia Personal Law Board to deliberate on UCC, waqf reforms, minority rights at Dec 28 convention

According to the board, the meeting will also condemn terrorism in India and globally, deliberate on legal measures to curb hate speech and mob lynching, and consider steps to strengthen religious as well as contemporary education.

Notably, Uttarakhand became the first state in the country to implement the Uniform Civil Code earlier this year.

Addressing a press conference, All India Shia Personal Law Board president Maulana Syed Saem Mehdi and general secretary Maulana Yasoob Abbas said the convention will also consider a demand for the reconstruction of shrines at Jannat-ul-Baqi in Madinah.

It will also consider the demand for the formation of a separate panel on the lines of the Sachar Committee to assess the condition of Shia Muslims, and allocation of minority welfare benefits to Shias in proportion to their population, they said.

The meeting will further discuss demands for job reservation for Shia Muslims on the basis of economic backwardness, lack of representation of an estimated eight crore Shias in Parliament and state legislatures, and proposals for social reforms to curb extravagant spending on marriages and mourning ceremonies.

Abbas said the delegates will condemn terrorism in India and globally, deliberate on legal measures to curb hate speech and mob lynching, and consider steps to strengthen religious as well as contemporary education within the community.

Issues related to alleged corruption in waqf boards, sale of waqf properties and the Waqf Act, 2024, along with opposition to any restriction on wearing the hijab, will also figure in the discussions, he said.

The convention, scheduled to begin at 11 am at the Asafi Imambara , will be attended by clerics, preachers, intellectuals and community representatives from across the country.

The board will also review the political, social, economic and educational rights of the Shia Muslim community and discuss ways to present what it describes as the true message of Islam based on the teachings of Prophet Muhammad and his family.

Several board members, including Maulana Zaheer Abbas, Maulana Jafar Abbas, Maulana Anwar Hussain Rizvi, Maulana Ejaz Athar, Maulana Intizam Haider and Zaheer Mustafa, were present at the press conference.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.