Shilpa Shetty yet to get clean chit in pornography racket case: Crime branch

The crime branch of Mumbai Police said it was yet to give a clean chit to Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty in connection to the adult film racket in which her businessman-husband Raj Kundra is allegedly involved in.

A Mumbai crime branch official told news agency ANI they were exploring all possible angles and have appointed forensic auditors to look into the transactions in the bank accounts held by her.

Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra was on Tuesday sent to 14-day judicial custody after the police custody, following his arrest last week for his alleged involvement in the adult film racket, ended.

Mumbai Police called Raj Kundra a "key conspirator" and charged him with cheating and for obscene and indecent advertisements and displays under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The police have also used sections of the IT Act and Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act against Kundra. He was arrested on July 19 along with 10 others for their alleged role in the production of pornographic content through an app called Hotshots.

The crime branch official said other directors of Viaan Industries, Raj Kundra's company, would be called to depose before it.

Meanwhile, actor Sherlyn Chopra, who is among the people that exposed the alleged racket, was called for her statement as a witness earlier in the day.

People familiar with the developments said Shilpa Shetty faced questioning by the crime branch sleuths during a raid at Raj Kundra's house. and her bank accounts and transactions were being looked into.







