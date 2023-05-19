What happened at Shiv Nadar University? CCTV footage reveals chilling details

A student of Uttar Pradesh's Shiv Nadar University allegedly shot and killed his woman classmate on campus before shooting himself dead, police said. The 21-year-old later killed himself at the boy's hostel. Both were third-year students of BA Sociology, the police informed. The spot at where the incident took place in Shiv Nadar University in Greater Noida. (HT Photo)

“Around 1.30pm on Thursday, the administrative officials of Shiv Nadar University alerted the police that a woman student was shot dead by her classmate outside the dining hall on the university campus. The woman student, identified as Sneha Chaurasia, who hailed from Kanpur, was immediately rushed to Yatharth Hospital in Greater Noida where she was declared brought dead,” SM Khan, deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida said.

A spokesperson from Shiv Nadar University said, “Our utmost priority is the safety and well-being of our students, employees, and the entire community. We are fully cooperating with the authorities in their investigation."

The incident was captured on the CCTV cameras.

Here's what the footage revealed:

The footage available is from the hall. The girls’ and boys’ hostels are located on either side of the hall. The hall was locked but had glass doors. Both students met right outside around 1pm. The students were then seen hugging and talking to each other. The male student had brought along with him something to give to the woman. Investigator presumes it to be a gift. The woman was then seen refusing the parcel. The man shot her in the abdomen as she shunted the “gift”. She could be then seen fighting the man but he shot her again and she collapsed. The man was then seen running towards the boys’ hostel. There were no eyewitnesses to the shooting as the university is on a summer break since May 17.

