Sat, Aug 16, 2025
Shiv Sena factions and MNS host Dahi Handi events on Janamashtmi as Maharashtra civic polls loom

PTI |
Updated on: Aug 16, 2025 09:42 pm IST

The festival resonated with Maharashtrian ethos through 'Govinda' squads who form human pyramids to break curd-filled earthen pots hung high.

Amid a scramble to woo Marathi voters ahead of civic polls, Dahi Handi celebrations organised by leaders of Shiv Sena (UBT), Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde, and Raj Thackeray-headed MNS in Mumbai and neighbouring areas remained steeped in political symbolism.

Govindas break the Dahi Handi by forming a human pyramid on the occasion of Gokulashtami festival in Mumbai, India. Aug 16, 2025.(Raju Shinde/HT Photo)
Govindas break the Dahi Handi by forming a human pyramid on the occasion of Gokulashtami festival in Mumbai, India. Aug 16, 2025.(Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

The festival resonated with Maharashtrian ethos through 'Govinda' squads who form human pyramids to break curd-filled earthen pots hung high and provide a platform to reach out to lakhs of people.

Although many leaders have been organising Dahi Handi celebrations for several years, the upcoming civic poll has added a new dimension amid the evolving political landscape and realignments.

In Thane, a dahi handi event organised by Shiv Sena leader and Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik drew large crowds.

Amid heavy rains, a 'govinda' team formed a 10-layer pyramid, which Sarnaik claimed was a "world record", and announced a prize of 25 lakh for the Konkan Nagar Raja Govinda Team, which achieved the feat.

"Earlier, a record of nine layers was set on our stage. Today, govindas of Konkan Nagar achieved ten layers," Sarnaik's son Purvesh, who organised the Thane event, said.

Sarnaik's colleague in Shiv Sena and MLA Prakash Surve organised dahi handi in Magathane constituency in north Mumbai.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited several dahi handi mandals in Mumbai, Thane, and Mira-Bhayander.

Among MNS leaders, Bala Nandgaonkar organised a dahi handi event in Kalachowkie area of Mumbai with a prize amount of 15 lakh, and Ganesh Chukkal in Ghatkopar West.

In Thane, MNS city president Avinash Jadhav hosted dahi handi for "Marathi manoos”, which was attended by NCP (SP) leader Jitendra Awhad.

Leaders of Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) didn't lag behind.

Sena (UBT) MLC Anil Parab, MLA Sunil Prabhu organised Dahi Handis in Bandra (East) and Dindoshi, respectively.

A similar celebration was organised in Worli, the assembly constituency of Aaditya Thackeray, who has been visiting several dahi handi mandals in Mumbai and the satellite cities.

The process for long-awaited elections to civic bodies, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, and local bodies, is expected to start after Diwali.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Parliament Monsoon Session Live and India Tariff News on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Shiv Sena factions and MNS host Dahi Handi events on Janamashtmi as Maharashtra civic polls loom
