Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde recites ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ in Lok Sabha: Watch

Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, who is the son of Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde, on Tuesday, recited the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ in the Lok Sabha while hitting out at Uddhav Thackeray during the debate on the no-confidence motion in the lower house of the Parliament.

Referring to the row that erupted in Maharashtra last year after Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her MLA-husband Ravi Rana were arrested for announcing to recite the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ outside Uddhav Thackeray's residence in Mumbai, the Shiv Sena MP said “I know the whole Hanuman Chalisa” and started reciting the hymns.

However, the Chair asked him to stop and continue with his speech.

Shinde then continued his attack on Thackeray and said, “In 2019 people gave the mandate to Shiv Sena and BJP together. But such a situation was created... He felt I should become the chief minister. They did not care about Bala Saheb's ideology, or Hindutva ideology. They sold the Hindutva ideology and stepped away from Bala Saheb's ideology.”

Meanwhile, he also launched a scathing attack at the opposition parties over naming their alliance ‘INDIA’.

“They renamed their alliance INDIA as 'UPA' had become synonymous with corruption. It is not just NDA vs INDIA, but scheme vs scam. They have all gathered against one person. They have no leader or policy. Every leader here wants to be the prime minister because this team has no captain,” he said.

The no-confidence motion debate

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday debated a no-confidence motion against PM Modi-led government after it was moved by the opposition parties of I.N.D.I.A bloc last week. While the House has been adjourned for the day, the debate will now resume on Wednesday.

Initiating the debate, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said the opposition alliance was "forced to bring the no-confidence motion against the government to break Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "maun vrat" (vow of silence) on the Manipur violence."

"We have three questions for him (PM Modi) - 1) Why did he not visit Manipur to date? 2) Why did it take almost 80 days to finally speak on Manipur and when he did speak it was just for 30 seconds? 3) Why has the PM not sacked the Manipur CM so far?” Gogoi asked.

(With inputs from agencies)