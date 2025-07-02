Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut takes dig at PM Modi's tours, calls for travel ministry

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said he is always on tour and should have a tour and travel ministry. If RSS wants, then it can teach the BJP a lesson, Raut said.(ANI File)

Speaking to reporters, Raut said, "PM Modi is always on tour, he should have a tour and travel ministry, and should have country tourism ambassadors and should tell in Mann ki Baat what to eat in which country to go..."

Raut also criticised the Modi government over Pakistan's growing influence at international forums. He said, "Ever since PM Modi came, Jaishankar came, Amit Shah came, we could not prove this and today an important post was given to Pakistan in the United Nations. The Army Chief was invited to dinner at the White House."

He questioned the government for ignoring serious domestic issues, including farmers' suicides and recent terror attacks, saying, "Does Modi Ji know that 1000 farmers died by suicide in Maharashtra in three months? Till now, they have been unable to find the killers in the Pahalgam attack. Air India is finished. They are not able to find out what happened to the plane that crashed in Ahmedabad, and Modi Ji is roaming abroad; this is the condition of the country."

Meanwhile, on the relationship between the RSS and BJP, Raut said, "RSS and BJP are brothers. If RSS wants, then it can teach the BJP a lesson. The BJP that is seen today is based on the strength of RSS workers."

He further demanded that Prime Minister Modi question US President Donald Trump over his stance towards India. "Prime Minister Modi should ask Trump what kind of drama you are doing with India. There is no one in the United Nations who can raise our voice. The way President Trump is trying to give power to Pakistan is a danger for India in the near future," he added.