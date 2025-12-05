Shivakumar hits back amid row over 43-lakh watch: ‘Do I not have the right?’

Congress leader DK Shivakumar on Friday hit back at the BJP over its criticism after the deputy CM and Siddaramaiah were spotted wearing luxury watches. DK Shivakumar on Friday responded sharply to allegations raised by senior BJP leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy. (CMO Karnataka)

The controversy surfaced after Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and his deputy were seen wearing Cartier watches, reportedly worth ₹43 lakh, during a meeting on December 2.

The expensive watches invited sharp criticism from the BJP and senior party leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy submitted an affidavit before the Lokayukta regarding the matter.

However, Shivakumar hit back saying he was a "transparent person" and questioned whether he or Chief Minister Siddaramaiah do not have the right to wear a watch of their choice, ANI reported.

"I am a transparent person and have shared the truth openly. Do I, or even CM Siddaramaiah, not have the right to wear a watch of our choice? I urge you to refrain from making baseless remarks and exercise your constitutional authority wisely and responsibly," he said.

His remarks came a day after Narayanaswamy, the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, had questioned the expensive watches.

In a post on X, Shivakumar urged Narayanaswamy to go through the affidavit he had submitted to the Lokayukta. He also attached documents from his declaration filed on 28 October, which list a Rolex worth ₹9 lakh and two Cartier watches priced at ₹23,90,246 and ₹12,06,000.

The Deputy CM said, “As someone in a position of responsibility, speaking falsehoods for convenience is not only wrong but also undermines your (Narayanaswamy) integrity.”

Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar were seen wearing similar Cartier watches during a meeting on December 2. The BJP has since questioned the source and disclosure of these expensive items.

Narayanaswamy had claimed that Shivakumar’s election affidavit listed only a Rolex worth ₹9 lakh and a Hublot worth ₹23,90,246, with no mention of a Cartier watch. He further alleged that the Cartier model currently costs around ₹47 lakh and accused the Deputy CM of hiding the purchase details.

"Where have you (Shivakumar) declared a Cartier watch?" the BJP leader had questioned, while adding that the Cartier watch is currently valued at about ₹47 lakh, including taxes.

The BJP leader also referred to an earlier controversy involving Siddaramaiah, who had faced questions over a costly Hublot watch during his previous term as Chief Minister. Siddaramaiah later handed that watch over to the Assembly secretariat, declaring it as state property.

(With ANI inputs)