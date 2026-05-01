Shivalinga found near Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple complex during Simhastha 2028 work in Ujjain

A large ‘Shivalinga’ was unearthed during excavation work near the Mahakaleshwar Temple complex in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, amid construction work for an event called Simhastha 2028, a massive Hindu pilgrimage gathering held every 12 years on the banks of the Kshipra River. Officials said the Shivalinga was unearthed near the prepaid booth area, prompting authorities to slow down work and proceed with caution. (Screengrab/PTI) The discovery was made while heavy machinery was engaged in clearing land for the temple’s expansion project. Officials said the Shivalinga was unearthed near the prepaid booth area, prompting authorities to slow down work and proceed with caution. Akash Sharma, priest at Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple, said, "During excavation near the temple premises today, a Shivalinga was discovered while the Bhasma Aarti was underway. Devotees described the darshan as highly auspicious and gathered to offer ‘Jal’ at the Shivalinga.”

The timing of the discovery, coinciding with the ‘Bhasma Aarti’, drew devotees to the spot, where many paused to offer prayers and water at the site. Assistant administrator of the Mahakaleshwar temple, Ashish Phalwadiya, said, “During the construction work, we found a Shivalinga while excavating near the prepaid booth. Work has been slowed down for now. If any more artefacts are found, necessary steps will be taken...We are working carefully. Let's see what else we find.”