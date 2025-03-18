Menu Explore
Shivling, idols vandalised in UP's Radha Krishna temple, Hindu groups protest

PTI |
Mar 18, 2025 06:11 PM IST

It is alleged that some unidentified persons broke the Shivling and the idol of Nandi. Soon hundreds of people reached the temple and started protesting.

A 'shivling' and an idol were on Tuesday found damaged at a temple in the Mohalla Bada Bazar area in the district, triggering protests by Hindu groups.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad and other Hindu organisations blocked the intersection at the Bada Bazar. (Representational Image.)
The Vishwa Hindu Parishad and other Hindu organisations blocked the intersection at the Bada Bazar. (Representational Image.)

Circle Officer (Jalesar) Nitish Garg said that footage from CCTVs installed around the temple is being scanned and the accused will soon be caught by the police.

According to the police, the devotees who came to worship early Tuesday morning at the ancient Radha Krishna temple did not find anything amiss.

However, it is alleged that at around 8 am, some unidentified persons broke the Shivling and the idol of Nandi.

Soon hundreds of people reached the temple and started protesting.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad and other Hindu organisations blocked the intersection at the Bada Bazar. The protesters raised slogans against the tehsil administration and the police.

They alleged that even after about five hours of the incident, the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) and other administrative officials had not reached the spot.

At around 1 pm, SDM Bhavna Vimal, CO Nitish Garg and tehsildar Arvind Gautam reached the spot where they closely reviewed the security arrangements of the temple and tried to placate the protesters, who agreed to clear the road.

Garg directed the SHO of Jalesar police station, Sudhir Kumar, to investigate the matter, according to officials.

