Punjab: Amritsar temple blast suspect killed in police encounter

Gursidak Singh, alias Sidak, wanted for the grenade attack on the Thakur Dwara temple in Amritsar, was killed in an exchange of fire with police at Bal Sachander village near Sri Guru Ramdas Jee International Airport in the Rajasansi area on Monday. Another suspect, Vishal, managed to flee and efforts were on to arrest him, police said. Amritsar police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar (second from left) with other officials at the encounter site at Rajasansi in Amritsar on Monday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

The motorcycle-borne masked men had carried out the grenade attack on the temple on Sher Shah Suri road in the Khandwala area at 12.45am on March 15. Though no one was injured, the blast damaged the walls and shattered windowpanes of the temple and triggered panic in the area.

Police acted on a tip-off about the motorcycle used in the incident and questioned its owner Varinder Singh, a resident of Rajasansi, who identified the Gursidak and Vishal. Teams of the crime investigation agency (CIA) and Chheharta police station were formed. When the Chheharta police team intercepted the accused on the motorcycle, they abandoned the two-wheeler and opened fire on the cops.

A bullet hit head constable Gurpreet Singh in the left hand, while inspector Amolak Singh had a narrow escape as a bullet struck his turban and another bullet hit their vehicle. Inspector Vinod Kumar shot at Gursidak in self-defence, injuring him. Gursidak succumbed to his injuries, while Vishal managed to escape.

“Acting on specific intelligence, the Amritsar commissionerate police decisively tracked down those responsible for the attack on Thakur Dwara Mandir on March 15. An FIR had been registered at Chheharta police station under the Explosive Substances Act and intelligence-based efforts led to the identification of the accused. Police teams tracked the suspects in Rajasansi,” Punjab Police chief Gaurav Yadav posted on X.

“The accused opened fire, injuring head constable Gurpreet Singh and striking inspector Amolak Singh’s turban. Acting in self-defence, the police party fired back, injuring the accused. He was taken to the local civil hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The other accused fled and efforts are on to arrest him. A fresh FIR is being registered at the airport police station,” the DGP added.

Amritsar police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said Gursidak Singh was involved in two cases of snatching at gunpoint and had been recently released from jail. Vishal faces an attempt to murder case. He said the accused fired five rounds at the police team which retaliated in self-defence.

The police suspect the role of Pakistan’s spy agency, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), behind the incident. Opposition parties have targeted the Aam Aadmi Party government, blaming it for deterioration in law and order.