Shivraj Chouhan, Mukhtar Naqvi, JP Nadda - How they celebrated Holi | Watch

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Chouhan was seen dancing with revelers, union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi played dhol amid celebrations, and BJP chief JP Nadda too embraced colours. As India was soaked in Holi celebrations on Friday, top leaders also joined the revelry in different parts of the country. Some of the videos were shared on social media that showed them absorbed in festivity.

In a clip, tweeted by news agency ANI, Chouhan was seen surrounded by a group of enthusiastic men. A few moments into the video, they can be seen lifting the Madhya Pradesh chief minister on shoulders. This all happened at the chief minister's residence in Bhopal, ANI reported.

In another video, Naqvi can be seen trying his hands on 'Dhol'. “This is Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat. Today is Shab-e-Barat also, the beauty of our country is that we celebrate all festivals,” he was quoted by news agency ANI.

BJP chief JP Nadda is celebrating the festival in Delhi.

Several ministers and leaders have extended their wishes and are celebrating the festival of Holi. While senior Congress leader Harish Rawat beat a 'dholak' at a 'Holi Milan' event in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia celebrated the festival at his residence.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh is also celebrating Holi at his residence in Delhi. He has also extended his greetings on Twitter. "Greetings on the special occasion of Holi. It is a festival associated with colours, positivity, vibrancy, happiness, and harmony. Wishing everyone a very Happy Holi. May this great festival of colours, joy and happiness infuse happiness, peace, good fortune, and new energy in everyone's life," he wrote.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended his greeting. Taking to Twitter, he said, “Wishing you all a very happy Holi. May this festival of colours, which is a symbol of mutual love, affection, and brotherhood, bring every colour of happiness in your life.”

Earlier on Thursday, Yogi Adityanath attended the Holika Dehen celebrations - a day before Holi in his stronghold Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur. This comes after a landmark victory in UP, winning the second term. He had said that the people of the state had started celebrating Holi since March 10 - the day when the election results were announced.

This is the third consecutive year when the festival of colours (Holi) is being celebrated amid the covid-19 pandemic. However, with a drop in the covid cases, people have been advised to celebrate the festival while following covid norms.