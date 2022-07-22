Shivraj Singh Chouhan thanks MLAs who cross-voted for Droupadi Murmu| Watch

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday thanked opposition lawmakers from his state who had cross-voted for Droupadi Murmu in Thursday's presidential election. Murmu, the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate, secured an emphatic win over Yashwant Sinha, the oppostition nominee, with reports indicating several Congress MLAs had defied party orders in casting their votes. In a video message shared on Twitter, Chouhan said that in Madhya Pradesh Murmu had received votes in addition to those from the BJP.

"Smt Draupadi Murmu ji has got votes in addition to the Bharatiya Janata Party from Madhya Pradesh for the post of President. I extend my heartfelt thanks to those MLA colleagues of other parties, who have voted on the voice of conscience to make Mrs Draupadi Murmu ji the President," he said in a video posted on Twitter.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance's candidate, and now president-elect, Droupadi Murmu scripted history Thursday by becoming the first head of state from a tribal community. She will also become only the second woman to be president of India.

The 64-year-old won by an overwhelming margin; she received over 64 per cent of valid votes in a day-long counting of ballots. Murmu, who will also be the youngest president, is expected to take her oath on July 25, a day after president Ram Nath Kovind steps down.

Soon after Murmu's victory, prime minister Narendra Modi also thanked all MPs and MLAs who had extended their support to her. He tweeted: "I would like to thank all those MPs and MLAs across party lines who have supported the candidature of Smt Droupadi Murmu ji. Her record victory augurs well for our democracy... Smt Droupadi Murmu ji has been an outstanding MLA and Minister. She had an excellent tenure as Jharkhand Governor. I am certain she will be an outstanding President who will lead from the front and strengthen India's development journey."

