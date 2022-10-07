Home / India News / ‘Shocking incident’: India on abduction, murder of Indian-origin family in US

‘Shocking incident’: India on abduction, murder of Indian-origin family in US

Published on Oct 07, 2022 11:00 PM IST

The four victims were kidnapped from their newly opened trucking business in Merced County, California and killed. “There’s a special place in hell for this guy,” the Sheriff of Merced County in California later said of the suspect who abducted and killed the Indian-origin Sikh family.

Images are displayed of 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, left, with her mother Jasleen Kaur, her father Jasdeep Singh, and her uncle Amandeep Singh, at a news conference in Merced, California. They were later found dead. (AP/The Merced Sun-Star)
ByHT Correspondent

New Delhi: India on Friday described as “shocking” the murder of four members of an Indian-origin family, including an eight-month-old girl, in California and said authorities are following up on the matter with US officials.

The four – 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her parents Jasleen Kaur and Jasdeep Singh and her uncle Amandeep Singh – were kidnapped from the family’s trucking business in Merced County on Monday and killed the same day.

Jesus Manuel Salgado was arrested on Thursday on four counts of murder and kidnapping, the Merced County sheriff’s office said.

“We are aware of the incident. Local police authorities are actively probing the matter. Our mission in San Francisco is following up on it,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi told a regular news briefing.

“[The mission] is in touch with the family. We will provide whatever assistance we can extend…It is a shocking incident,” he said while responding to a question about the incident.

The bodies of the four persons were found in a farm area in Merced County on Wednesday evening. The family hailed from Harsi Pind in Hoshiarpur in Punjab.

Merced County sheriff Vern Warnke described the killings as “completely and totally senseless”. Salgado attempted suicide sometime before he was taken into custody on Tuesday and has been getting medical attention.

