Shocking Noida road rage caught on camera, man flung into drain by Mahindra Thar | Video

A shocking video of a road rage incident from Noida’s Sector 53 surfaced on social media on Tuesday in which a Mahindra Thar SUV, allegedly driven in a fit of rage, can be seen hitting a young man, flinging him into a roadside drain. The road rage incident took place in Noida’s Sector 53, in which a Mahindra Thar SUV can be seen hitting a young man, flinging him into a roadside drain.

The horrifying moment, captured on video and now viral online, has triggered swift police intervention and renewed worries over the growing menace of street violence in the city.

Police officials say the incident was the result of a social media feud, NDTV reported. “There was a dispute between the two parties under the police station Sector-24 area to comment on the social media platform. Both sides are familiar with each other,” NDTV quoted additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), Noida, Sumit Kumar Shukla as saying. The argument, which reportedly started on Instagram, quickly spiralled into a violent clash on the road.

What is seen in the video?

The video shows a young man walking on the road with a brick in his hand. He has an injury on his forehead, and blood is oozing out. Within seconds, a speeding Thar hits him from behind. The man falls straight into a drain. After this incident, the man filed a complaint with the police. The police said the injured person has been identified as Saurabh.

Both brothers were on their way to mall

Saurabh said he and his brother Sumit were heading towards Logix Mall via Kanchan Janga Bazaar. On the way, near the Bijli Ghar (power house), Akash Awana, Aman Awana, Gaurav Chauhan, and Kunal Chauhan allegedly stopped them. The group then allegedly assaulted them and rammed the Thar into them.

Saurabh and Sumit are property dealers and residents of Sector-49, Live Hindustan reported.