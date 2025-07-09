Shocking video shows Maharashtra man attacking 12-year-old boy in lift, biting him

In a shocking incident, a man assaulted and attempted to bite a 12-year-old boy inside the lift of a residential building in Maharashtra's Palegaon. The man also threatened the child. The incident reportedly took place at the Patel Xenon Housing Project in the Palegaon area.(X )

In CCTV camera footage, which has now gone viral on social media, the man can be seen entering the lift and repeatedly slapping the boy as soon as he steps in. The assault takes place in the presence of a woman, who tries to stop the man.

After the assault, which occurred around 5pm on July 4, the man is also seen appearing to threaten the child and biting him on the arm. The incident reportedly took place at the Patel Xenon Housing Project in the Palegaon area.

The video further shows the man continuing to assault the boy in the lobby, even as security guards and others step in to stop him.

"I was coming from the lift, and it stopped at the ninth floor. There was nobody outside, so I closed the lift. Uncle entered the lift, he didn't say anything and just started beating me. When I asked him why he was beating me, he bit me and said, 'Tu mujhe bahar mil, main tujhe chaaku se maardunga' (Meet me outside and I'll stab you with a knife). I pushed him away when he bit me," India Today quoted the boy as saying.

"My son was going to his classes. When he came from the 14th to the ninth floor, his friend's father entered the lift and started beating my son. He beat him till the lift reached the ground floor, and the thrashing continued till the lobby. The watchman tried to intervene. My son is barely 12–13 years old, and this man threatened to stab him," the victim's father told the publication.

The child's father also accused the police of inaction and claimed that the accused was being protected.

Note: The video has not been uploaded to the story to protect the identity of the minor victim.