‘Sir, our mother got our father killed’: UP woman gave lover gun in plot to kill husband, drugged kids, say cops

In a shocking case of betrayal and premeditated murder, a woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh district allegedly handed over a pistol to her lover to kill her husband. The victim, identified as Suresh Kumar, was shot dead following Beena Devi's months-long planning on Thursday morning, police said. UP woman gives country-made pistol to lover to kill 36-year-old husband. (Representative image/HT Photo)

The incident is from Mohalla Kothi of Barla town when 36-year-old Suresh Kumar, a security guard working in Noida, was sitting outside his home.

According to a Live Hindustan report, his 35-year-old wife, had persuaded him not to leave for work that morning and lured him outside under a pretext. Minutes later, Manoj Kumar, a grocery shop owner and Beena’s alleged lover, arrived and shot Suresh in the chest with the pistol Beena had given him earlier, according to the police.

The gunshot alerted Suresh’s elder brother Vijay, who rushed to intervene. The assailant fired a second shot at him too, which missed and hit a wall, leaving Vijay injured by shrapnel. The 24-year-old Manoj fled the scene soon after and surrendered at the local police station later.

“Based on Vijay’s complaint, a case of murder and attempted murder has been registered against Beena and Manoj,” police said.

Both Beena and Manoj are in police custody.

During the interrogation police claim to have uncovered that the murder was executed after months of planning.

A failed attempt night before

In May, Manoj procured a country-made pistol and handed it over to Beena, who kept it concealed until the day of the killing, Live Hindustan reported.

On the night before the murder, Beena allegedly gave her husband sleeping pills and tried to strangle him in his sleep, but failed to carry out the act. The following morning, she stopped him from leaving for Delhi and lured him outside, setting the stage for Manoj to execute their plan.

‘Shoot him — make sure he doesn’t survive’

Beena was present during the murder and even urged her lover to finish the job. Shoot as many bullets as needed, but don’t let him survive, an eyewitness was quoted as saying by the police.

In one of the most disturbing revelations, the couple’s children told police that their mother gave sleeping pills to them and their father. “Sir, our mother got our father murdered. Please send her to jail,” they pleaded at the police station, the Hindi daily's report added.

The children made their statement after being taken to the police station by their aunt.

Circle Officer Garvit Singh and Inspector Arun Kumar visited the spot along with a forensic team, which collected evidence. Police are now probing the origin of the weapon.

Illicit affair and villagers' warnings

Beena and Manoj’s relationship was no secret in the village. According to the report, their affair had led to at least three panchayat meetings.

Four months ago, they were allegedly found in a “compromising position”, and Manoj was handed over to the police. However, Beena gave a statement in his defence, leading to his release. Despite three police complaints, no action was taken against them, the report added.

Investigators also claimed to have recovered “obscene” photos and videos from Manoj’s mobile phone. The authorities are also verifying phone call records between Beena and Manoj on the night of the incident.