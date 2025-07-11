Ludhiana man stabbed to death near home, robbed of 1,200 and mobile

Ludhiana: Two scooter-borne miscreants stabbed an ailing man to death and robbed ₹1200 in cash and a mobile phone near his house in Gujjar Bhawan in Meharban on Thursday late. The man came out of the house for an evening walk after having dinner. Snatchers stabbed a man to death in Punjab's Ludhiana, fled with ₹ 1200 and mobile phone.(PTI)

He was rushed to the hospital, but the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The victim has been identified as Tilak Raj, 50. He migrated from Haryana to Punjab four months ago with his wife and three sons.

Danish, son of the victim, stated that his father had been suffering from health-related issues for the past two months. On Thursday night, he went for an evening walk after having dinner. His mother, Kamla Devi, was about to join her husband for a walk when they heard cries of their father. They rushed out of the home and were shocked to see scooter-borne two men fleeing after stabbing their father with a sharp-edged weapon.

Danish added that they rushed his father to the hospital, but he died on the way. He added that the robbers robbed his father of his mobile phone and ₹1200 in cash before fleeing.

On being informed, the police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. According to the investigation officer, they are scanning CCTVs to identify the miscreants. A murder case has been registered at Meharban Police Station against unidentified assailants.

Woman's body found stuffed in sack; in-laws arrested

In a separate incident also in Ludhiana, police recovered the body of a 30-year-old woman stuffed in a sack and dumped near Aarti Chowk.

The deceased, identified as Reshma from Lucknow, was allegedly strangled to death by her in-laws before her body was abandoned on the roadside, reported news agency PTI.

Joint Commissioner of Police Rupinder Singh confirmed that three people have been arrested in connection with the alleged murder. “The accused have been identified as Krishan (father-in-law), Dulari (mother-in-law), and a relative, Ajay,” he said.

The incident came to light on Wednesday when locals spotted Krishan and Ajay allegedly trying to dispose of the body. Confronted by bystanders over their suspicious behaviour, the duo fled the scene, leaving behind a motorcycle and the sack.

According to police, the two initially tried to mislead the public by offering conflicting explanations. “They allegedly gave inconsistent replies about the contents of the sack, claiming it to have 'rotten mangoes' at one point and a 'dead dog' at another,” the news agency quoted an official as saying.

On opening the sack, police found Reshma’s body with visible injuries. “Reshma’s body was found with blood oozing from her nostrils,” the officer added.