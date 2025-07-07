On camera, techie beats, drags her mother-in-law while mother films in Ghaziabad

A disturbing video showing a woman assaulting her elderly mother-in-law while her own mother kept recording the incident has gone viral on social media, prompting police action and widespread outrage. Woman drags, beats her mother-in-law after verbal altercation in Ghaziabad(X/@barkhatrehan16)

The assault took place on July 1 at a residence in Ghaziabad’s Kavi Nagar area and was captured on CCTV camera. The minute-and-28-second-long footage, which surfaced online, begins with a verbal argument between two women and escalates into shocking violence.

The younger woman involved in the incident has been identified as Akanksha, a software engineer, and the elder one being assaulted is her mother-in-law, according to an NDTV report.

The techie was reportedly married to Antariksh, also a software engineer based in Gurugram, two and a half years ago. Akanksha is employed and works remotely from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad home, reported NDTV.

Altercation turns violent

The CCTV footage shows Akanksha arriving with two small bags while her mother stands at the side of the staircase, filming the exchange on her phone. As the verbal spat intensifies, Akanksha is seen shouting at her mother-in-law, who sits down on the staircase.

On noticing that she is being recorded, the elderly woman tries to snatch the phone, which leads to a physical altercation.

Akanksha intervenes by slapping her mother-in-law, then pushing her down and striking her multiple times on the head. Despite her mother's half-hearted attempt to stop the violence, Akanksha continues the attack.

At one point, the mother-in-law tries to seek help by knocking on a nearby door. But Akanksha pulls her back, pins her to a wall, and forcefully drags her down the staircase, causing her to fall. But unfazed Akanksha continues the assault on the elderly woman.

The footage ends with the door opening and Akanksha dragging her mother-in-law inside the house.

The clip has triggered a wave of condemnation online, with social media users calling for swift action against those involved.

Following the incident, a case was registered at Kavi Nagar police station. Authorities have initiated an investigation into the matter after the CCTV footage surfaced online.