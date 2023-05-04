'Shoot-at-sight' order from govt in 'extreme cases' in violence-hit Manipur

The Manipur government has issued a 'shoot at sight' order in extreme cases in the violence-hit state if all forms of persuasion, warnings are exhausted. As the state is seeing violent protests over the Tribal Solidarity March organised by the All Tribal Student Union Manipur protesting the ST status demand of non-tribal Meiteis, the government authorised the DMs and SDMs to issue shoot-at-sight orders. "In view of the prevailing law and order situation following the unwanted incidents that occurred at the Tribal Solidarity March 2023 held on May 3, 2023, and in order to maintain public order and tranquillity in the State, the Governor of Manipur has authorized all District Magistrates, Sub- Divisional Magistrates and all Executive Magistrates/ Special Executive Magistrates detailed by the District Magistrates concerned to issue Shoot at sight orders in extreme cases whereby all forms of persuasion, warning, reasonable force, etc. had been exhausted under the provisions of law under CrPC, 1973 and the situation could not be controlled," the order said. Read | Triggers of Manipur violence: Shrinking resources, old fault lines, court order Union home minister Amit Shah spoke to Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh and reviewed the situation.(PTI)

Clashes broke out in Manipur on Wednesday among communities over the march which was organised by tribals who account for 40% of the state's population. They are opposing the ST status of the Meitei community. The Manipur high court recently asked the state government to send a recommendation to the Centre on the demand of the Metei community.

Attacks and retaliatory attacks are going on in several districts of the state leading to arson, vandalism. About 5,000 people have been shifted from the violence-hit areas.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh said the the violence was caused by a misunderstanding. Curfew has been imposed in Meitei-dominated Imphal West, Kakching, Thoubal, Jiribam, and Bishnupur districts, and tribal-dominated Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, and Tengnoupal districts.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON