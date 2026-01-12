Shooting coach suspended over allegations of sexual assault, NRAI president remains silent

National Rifle Association of India president Kalikesh Singh Deo on Monday declined to comment on questions regarding the alleged sexual assault case involving national-level shooting coach Ankush Bharadwaj, saying he will answer it "another time". Ankush Bhardwaj, a resident of Mohali, has been booked under Section 6 of POCSO Act (aggravated sexual assault), and Section 351(2) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (criminal intimidation). (PTI file photo for representation)

Bhardwaj has been suspended by the national federation after a minor shooter accused him of sexually assaulting her during the National Championships last month.

"I'll take that (question) another time," Singh Deo said to PTI Videos during an event to promote the inaugural edition of the Shooting League of India, scheduled to be held next month.

The girl, who has been training with Bhardwaj since August last year, stated that she was left traumatised by the incident and spoke up in front of her mother on January 1 after being persistently probed.

Two teams of the crime unit and the women police station are conducting raids to nab Bhardwaj, police has said.

The victim said in her complaint that the coach initially requested her to meet him in the hotel lobby to analyse her performance.

When she arrived, she was allegedly coerced into going to his room, where the sexual assault occurred, police said.

She added that the coach threatened to sabotage her career and harm her family if she spoke about the incident.

She kept mum for many days before telling her mother, who rushed her to the police station, according to the FIR.

Singh Deo, however, spoke about the Shooting League of India, outlining its role in strengthening the domestic shooting structure and providing greater competitive exposure to athletes.

He said the franchise-based league aims to widen the sport's reach and create a sustainable ecosystem for shooters.

Referring to UP Prometheans, one of the franchises in the league, Singh Deo said the team aligns with the league's broader vision of blending experienced shooters with emerging talent and expanding shooting's footprint in the region.

"The league has been envisioned as a modern, team-based and broadcast-friendly platform that makes the sport more visible and engaging, while franchises like UP Prometheans play a vital role in building a sustainable ecosystem beyond competition by nurturing talent, expanding audiences and encouraging year-round engagement," said Singh Deo.