Shops washed away, hotels destroyed: Scary videos show damage across Dehradun

Monsoon fury has gripped Uttarakhand once again, as Dehradun woke up to a cloudburst triggered by very heavy rainfall on Tuesday morning. Several rivers in the region swelled, roads and shops were inundated, and debris piled up on streets in the aftermath. Several areas were washed away after heavy rains triggered a cloudburst in Dehradun on Tuesday, September 16, 2025.(PTI)

Two people went missing during the downpour, and some shops were washed away by the force of the swollen rivers in Dehradun's Sahastradhara area in the early hours of Tuesday.

Scary visuals emerge from Dehradun

Scary visuals are emerging from across Dehradun, capturing the scale of the destruction. In several videos, the Tamsa river can be seen swollen and flowing with a strong current. Debris also accumulated around the premises of the Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple in the city.

Other videos show muddy water gushing through the town, flowing dangerously close to residential areas.

One video shows water surging into Dehradun’s main market, damaging roads, hotels, and shops.

In Rishikesh too, the Chandrabhaga river surged and water reached the highway. The SDRF had to step in to rescue three people stranded in the river. Several vehicles were stuck due to inundation.

On the Dehradun–Haridwar highway, visuals show the bridge near Fun Valley and Uttarakhand Dental College suffering heavy damage from the strong water flow. Half of the road has collapsed under the impact.

People across Dehradun and nearby areas have been advised to stay away from rivers and streams. All departments linked to the Incident Response System (IRS) were activated following the extreme weather, and relief and rescue operations are being carried out by multiple agencies, including the State Disaster Response Force and the police.

District Magistrate Savin Bansal said that rescue teams had been dispatched. “Teams from the National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, and the Public Works Department (PWD) are engaged in the rescue operation,” he said. “Some shops were washed away, and two people are missing. Search efforts are underway.”