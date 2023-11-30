‘Should Arvind Kejriwal resign or...?’ AAP to seek Delhi's view on ‘arrest’ exigency plan

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday announced a signature campaign across Delhi from tomorrow, to seek the city's opinion on whether chief minister Arvind Kejriwal should resign if he is arrested by central agencies. The campaign, ostensibly aimed at drumming up support for the leader, came days after Kejriwal refused to appear before the Enforcement Directorate's summons over the alleged liquor policy scam. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo)

Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and AAP MP Sanjay Singh are already in jail over money laundering charges linked to the alleged scam.

AAP leader Gopal Rai accused the BJP-led central government of foisting fake cases on the party's leaders.

"Starting tomorrow, December 1, we will organise the 'Main Bhi Kejriwal' signature campaign at all 2600 polling booths in Delhi. Our teams will visit door-to-door and seek suggestions on what Arvind Kejriwal should do after the arrest--whether he should resign or run the government from jail. Suggestions will be taken from the people and the campaign will run until December 20," he said.

He also said that the BJP was trying to finish his party.

"The way the central government is stopping the work of the AAP government and conspiring to finish our party. Fake corruption cases are being registered, and our leaders are being arrested. They are now preparing to arrest Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal," he alleged.

Meanwhile, AAP leader and Delhi minister Saurabh Bhardwaj said the BJP was treating Delhi as its "laboratory".

"For the last 10 years, Delhi has been the laboratory of the BJP. In Delhi, when the Lieutenant Governor started forcibly stopping the work of the elected government, there was daily squabble with the Chief Minister, and then both Congress and BJP used to preach to us that you do not know how to run the government. But after that, the same drama was repeated in every state ruled by Congress and other opposition parties, be it Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, West Bengal or Punjab. This happened everywhere," he added.

Rai claimed Kejriwal had met AAP MLAs and other leaders over the issue. They said he shouldn't resign and run the government from jail if he is arrested, he added.

Earlier this month, Kejriwal had asked the ED to withdraw its notice. He dubbed it "illegal and politically motivated".

With inputs from ANI