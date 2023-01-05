‘Shouldn’t be seen together…': MEA spokesperson on Russian deaths

After the death of a third Russian national in a row, Union external ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Thursday said that all three deaths shouldn't be seen together. Acknowledging the third death, Bagchi said there are several foreigners who come to visit India which include Russians and that he wouldn't like to “link all of them together”.

Read| Another Russian found dead in Odisha amid probe on two other deaths

“Necessary probe being carried out in death of 2 Russians in Odisha. We are now aware of death of a Russian sailor in international waters off the coast of Odisha. His body has been brought to Paradip Port for formalities. I wouldn't like to link all three cases together,” the spokesperson said in a press conference.

Necessary probe being carried out in death of 2 Russians in Odisha. We are now aware of death of a Russian sailor in international waters off the coast of Odisha. His body has been brought to Paradip Port for formalities. I wouldn't like to link all three cases together: MEA Spox pic.twitter.com/hciSB048ta — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2023

Around ten days after the mysterious death of two Russians, including a multi-millionaire, was found dead in a hotel in Odisha. Deaths took place a day after four Russian nationals entered a hotel. One of them, Vladimir Bidenov, died due to cardiac arrest and another, Pavel Antov, died after allegedly from the hotel's terrace.

The third death reported was of a 50-year-old Russian engineer of a ship that was anchored off the Paradip port in Odisha. The autopsy of the the Russian engineer was reportedly delayed after the vessel, in which he died, waited to be berthed and the body could not be taken to the nearest hospital.

Read| 'Hercule Poirot lovers...': Russian envoy's dig at Cong's Manish Tewari over death of two Russians in Odisha

Both Bidenov and Antov were cremated after their post-mortem, which stirred a controversy as the their last rites were not carried out based on Christian customs. The Centreal Investigation Department (CID) is likely to seek Interpol's assistance to probe Antov's death.