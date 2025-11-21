Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth summoned by Mumbai Police in drugs party case

After social media influencer Orry, Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth Kapoor has been summoned by the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Police in connection with a drugs party case. Actor Shraddha Kapoor with brother Siddhanth Kapoor(Instagram/@siddhanthkapoor)

While Siddhant has been asked to appear on November 25, Orhan Awatramani alias Orry, who missed the earlier summons, got a new date of appearance - November 26.

Orry was earlier asked to appear for questioning on November 20 but failed to do so and sought more time to appear. The socialite's representative had claimed that he was out of Mumbai. “We will decide a date and let him know,” the police officer familiar with the probe earlier told HT.

Staggering claims were earlier made by a drug trafficker arrested earlier this month. According to submissions made by the ANC to a court in Mumbai, the trafficker, identified as Mohammad Salim Mohammad Suhail Shaikh, said he arranged lavish parties for celebrities.

Among some names he took who attended these parties were actors Nora Fatehi, Shraddha Kapoor and her brother Siddharth Kapoor, Orry, film producers Abbas-Mustan and rapper Loka.

Not just Bollywood celebrities, the trafficker also said that Baba Siddique's son and NCP leader Zeeshan Siddique, and the son of Dawood’s deceased sister Haseena Parkar were among attendees.

The ongoing probe is in connection with an alleged drug trafficking syndicate linked with the Dawood Ibrahim gang. The drug trafficker who made these claims is reportedly a close aide of fugitive drug kingpin Salim Dola, who is a key member of the Dawood gang.