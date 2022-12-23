Home / India News / Shraddha murder case: Delhi court extends Aaftab's judicial custody by 14 days

india news
Published on Dec 23, 2022 05:48 PM IST

Poonawala, alleged to have strangled Walkar and chopped her body into pieces, was produced before the court through video conference.

PTI |

A court here extended on Friday the judicial custody of Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused of slaughtering his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, by 14 days.

Metropolitan Magistrate Vijayshree Rathore extended Poonawala's judicial custody till January 6.

